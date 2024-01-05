Alfa Romeo: strong growth in Germany in 2023

Alfa Romeo closed 2023 in Germany with an excellent result. The annual statistics from the KBA show a 70 percent increase for the famous Italian brand compared to 2022. In 2023, 6,198 Alfa Romeo Tonale, Giulia, and Stelvio vehicles have been registered. The premium brand of the Stellantis group has recorded significantly better results compared to the entire German market, which saw a 7 percent increase according to the KBA.

A 70 percent increase in 2023 compared to the previous year marks significant growth for Alfa Romeo in Germany

Particularly impressive are the results of the Giulia sedan: this four-door sports car, introduced in 2016, made a remarkable impact last year, selling more than double compared to 2022. The Alfa Romeo Tonale, the brand’s first electrified model, grew by 81 percent and, considering total registrations, is equally popular as the Giulia (both nearly 2,200 registrations). The sporty SUV Stelvio also contributed to the brand’s strong upward trend with a 33 percent increase (almost 1,900 registrations).

Readers and editors of Auto Motor und Sport, Auto Bild, and Sport Auto voted the current models of the brand as winners in a total of seven competitions focused on design, driving performance, and technology. Additionally, the GTV6 from the 1980s celebrated first place at the Motor Klassik Award.

“2023 was a year of great success for our company. A 70 percent increase in new registrations underlines the growing appeal of our premium products to German customers. I would also like to thank our dealers and my entire team for this success. We are now fully committed to making 2024 equally positive. We particularly look forward to the new Alfa Romeo Milano. With the fourth car in our portfolio, we will also have a purely electric-powered model. The first urban sports vehicle in our history will give the historic Italian brand an additional advantage in Germany,” said Niccolò Biagioli, CEO of Premium Brands at Stellantis Germany.

The world premiere of the new Alfa Romeo Milano is scheduled for April 2024. The car, with which Alfa Romeo returns to Europe’s largest automotive segment, will also be available in 100 percent electric and hybrid versions. The model’s name pays tribute to the city of Milan, where the automotive company’s story began on June 24, 1910.