Alfa Romeo stars at the Forbes Winter Gala

The Junior Veloce 280 and the limited special series of Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio Super Sport were on display for the occasion. The Junior Veloce embodies the sporty soul of Alfa Romeo, with specific technical solutions, such as the fourth-generation mechanical self-locking differential, confirming the brand’s technological excellence. Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio Super Sport is the limited series celebrating Alfa Romeo’s first victory at the Mille Miglia in 1928 with the legendary 6C 1500 Super Sport and on which a celebratory version of the Quadrifoglio debuts.

Forbes Italy’s 2024 Winter Gala showcases the ‘stars’ of Alfa Romeo

Forbes Italia’s exclusive “Winter Gala 2024” took place last night, bringing together the protagonists of the Forbes lists for a glamorous evening at Rome’s Palazzo Brancaccio, creating a perfect blend of the historicity of the venue and contemporary glamour. All made even more evocative by the display of three masterpieces of the global Italian brand Alfa Romeo: the Junior Elettrica 280 Veloce and two examples of Giulia and Stelvio belonging to the special limited Quadrifoglio Super Sport series.

The Junior Veloce 280

Junior Veloce 280 embodies the brand’s sporty soul in a compact size. In fact, it is born from the typical Alfa Romeo recipe, which combines proverbial excellence – perfect weight balance, first-class driving dynamics, technological and engine solutions at the top of the segment – with that “timeless beauty” that has always characterized Alfa Romeo Design. The Veloce 280 elevates these peculiarities to the highest level, so much so that it boasts segment-leading agility and the best road handling in the entire category. Credit to the two world premieres that debut right with the Junior Veloce: the new 280 hp/207 kW electric motor and the fourth-generation TorSen “D” mechanical self-locking differential

The Giulia Quadrifoglio Super Sport and the Stelvio Quadrifoglio Supersport

Also taking part in the “Forbes Winter Gala 2024,” are Giulia Quadrifoglio Super Sport and Stelvio Quadrifoglio Supersport, the special Limited Edition series celebrating the brand’s sporting heritage and its first victory at the Mille Miglia, which took place in 1928 with the legendary 6C 1500 Super Sport. The Limited Edition is distinguished by a reinterpretation of the famous Quadrifoglio logo, which for the first time in its history is presented with a black background, giving added aggression and personality to the symbol that has always represented the most extreme performance in the range. Thanks to the perfect weight balance, the ride remains precise and dynamic, making these cars the reference for handling and performance in their category.

Stefano Bressan’s words

Said Stefano Bressan, marketing director of Alfa Romeo in Italy, “We are honored to have participated in this exclusive event that celebrates Italian excellence in front of the country’s major institutions and representatives of national business, entertainment and culture. Not only have our mechanical creations marked the history of design and technological innovation in the Italian automotive industry, but we boast a series of sports records and international victories that reflect our DNA. We are proudly a symbol of Italian sporting passion, and we want to accompany our customers into the new efficient sportiness of the 21st century, with the bold attitude that has always distinguished us.”

