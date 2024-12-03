Alfa Romeo Junior is “Car of the year 2024” 

The victory came with 26% of the votes, Junior took first place ahead of the Renault 5 (12%) and Kia EV3 (10%). The news was announced in a Stellantis press release dated Dec. 3, 2024.

The junior had already been elected as a finalist at the event

Alfa Romeo proudly announces it has reached the final stages of the coveted international “Car of the Year” award. Junior was road tested and evaluated by a jury of industry experts, made up of 60 automotive journalists from 23 European countries. The shortlist reduces the title contenders from 42 to just 7 cars; as of now, they will be subjected to further technical analysis and dynamic tests. Of the 7 of them, the car with the highest number of votes will be named “Car of the Year” at the Brussels Motor Show on January 10, 2025.

Sporty at heart, compact in size and Italian style at first sight. Junior also represents the new gateway to the Alfa Romeo world for everyone, Alfisti fans and beyond, who has been awaiting the brand’s return to the segment. To play a leading role, Alfa Romeo offers the sportiest and most exciting compact car to drive in the entire class, the only one that can enter into conversation with enthusiasts for the Giulietta and Mito, and attract a new generation of Alfisti fans. Junior is inclusive and offers everyone the opportunity to access a distinctive and attractive car. Its mission is to win over a new generation, through a new design language. Remaining steadfast is its innate aptitude for sportiness, intended as an engaging driving experience in everyday life.

Alfa Romeo Junior at the top of Car of the Year 2024

We are pleased and proud to announce that the new Alfa Romeo Junior has been voted Car of the Year 2024 by the readers of Auto Motor & Sport Sweden. Junior received an impressive 26% of the votes, securing this prestigious recognition in a market, such as the Swedish one, where the vehicle will debut soon at dealership. This achievement is a testament to the passion and anticipation that the new Junior has sparked among Swedish car enthusiasts.

Rami Kittilä, Alfa Romeo Country Manager in Sweden: “The enthusiasm and attention that the new Alfa Romeo Junior has generated even before its launch is an incredible accomplishment. It is a clear demonstration of the model’s ability to combine Italian passion with technological innovation in a way that truly engages.”

The different options for Alfa Romeo Junior

Junior is proposed as a cool and unique object, combining a captivating style with the most advanced technology in terms of comfort, connectivity, and driving dynamics. Uncompromising comfort, as evidenced by the largest trunk among premium competitors (400 L). The commercial proposal for Junior is the broadest in the segment, offering total freedom of choice without ever sacrificing its distinctive sportiness.

Junior is available in Ibrida configuration, a 136-hp 48V Hybrid VGT (Variable Geometry Turbo), the first in the segment with optional Q4 all-wheel drive, and as the Elettrica in two power variants with 156 hp and a range of up to 410 km, as well as the sportier 280-hp Veloce, the epitome of Alfa Romeo’s sporting DNA.