Alfa Romeo: registrations in France increase by 58% in January 2024

For Alfa Romeo, January in France has been exceptionally positive. The Italian car manufacturer saw a 58% increase in registrations compared to the same period last year, with a market share of 2%, securing a spot in the top 10 best-selling brands in France.

It’s important to note the success of the Alfa Romeo Tonale SUV, which accounted for 86% of the Italian brand’s registrations in January, showing a 47% rise compared to the same month in 2023. A third of Tonale sales were also achieved with the Plug-in Hybrid Q4 version.

This strong start to 2024 suggests a significant year ahead for Alfa Romeo. The Italian brand is set to introduce its first fully electric compact SUV, the Alfa Romeo Milano, with an official launch planned for April 10, 2024. Staying true to its heritage, the Milano crossover aims to become a benchmark in its category for agility and driving dynamics. It will feature a sporty variant and will serve as an entry point to the automaker’s range, being the brand’s entry-level model.

The current range, consisting of the Alfa Romeo Tonale, Giulia, and Stelvio, will be further enriched by a special series for which orders opened last November. This series pays homage to the brand’s roots, excellence, and characteristic sportiness: Tributo Italiano. Therefore, there’s positive news from France for the premium Stellantis brand, which is poised to be a key player in the European and global auto market in the years to come.