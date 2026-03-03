Alfa Romeo closed 2025 with encouraging results, returning to global growth with deliveries rising by 20.1 percent and surpassing 73,000 vehicles sold worldwide. The outcome confirms the brand’s positive momentum and strengthens the relaunch strategy developed in recent years, built around a more focused lineup and a clearer commercial positioning across key international markets.

Alfa Romeo records over 20% global growth in 2025

Europe remains the core of Alfa Romeo’s sales, accounting for more than 80 percent of total volumes. The region also recorded the strongest growth, with deliveries increasing by 31.1 percent compared with 2024. The United Kingdom led the expansion with growth exceeding 80 percent, followed by France, Italy and Germany, all showing strong progress. In Italy in particular, Alfa Romeo ranked as the premium brand with the highest year-over-year market share increase.

Growth extended well beyond Europe. In the Middle East and Africa, Alfa Romeo continued to strengthen its presence, achieving particularly positive results in Morocco and Turkey. Expansion proved even stronger in the Asia-Pacific region, where deliveries rose by more than 40 percent, driven mainly by Japan and the brand’s commercial return to markets such as Taiwan and Malaysia.

Much of this momentum comes from the success of the Junior, now sold in more than forty countries and already surpassing 60,000 orders since launch. The model allowed Alfa Romeo to attract new customers while preserving its sporting identity, establishing itself as a key player in the European premium B-SUV segment and achieving leadership positions in several markets, including Italy and France.

Alongside Junior, the Tonale continues to represent a strategic pillar. Alfa Romeo’s C-segment SUV is preparing for its first full year with an updated lineup, expected to further strengthen global presence throughout 2026 thanks to a range that includes hybrid, plug-in hybrid and diesel powertrains.

Meanwhile, the Giulia and Stelvio remain central to the brand’s image and identity, maintaining a key role until the arrival of next-generation models planned for the coming years. Quadrifoglio versions continue to generate strong demand, with sales mix reaching its highest levels since launch and order books expected to reopen in 2026 to meet enthusiast interest.

From a brand image perspective, the 33 Stradale represents Alfa Romeo’s most exclusive expression. Deliveries continue according to schedule, reinforcing the emotional connection with the brand’s global community.

Overall, the 2025 results portray an Alfa Romeo that is steadily expanding its customer base while remaining faithful to its DNA. The next challenge will be transforming this growth into long-term consistency, supporting commercial expansion with future models set to redefine the lineup during the next industrial cycle.