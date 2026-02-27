Alfa Romeo ready to surprise with a station wagon?

Independent designer Bruno Callegarin has shared on Facebook a render imagining a futuristic Alfa Romeo wagon, built around a modern reinterpretation of the brand’s iconic trilobe grille and designed with a classic-inspired interior, reflecting what many Alfa Romeo enthusiasts continue to ask for.

Looking at the images, the silhouette immediately stands out. The profile follows that of a sleek shooting brake, with short overhangs and large wheels that fill the wheel arches naturally. The hood appears long, while the roofline flows smoothly toward the rear, giving the car a strong sense of motion even at a standstill.

Could Alfa Romeo build a wagon again? This render sparks debate

The front end reinterprets the Alfa Romeo trilobe in a modern form, framed by a thin and sharp LED lighting signature that keeps the central shield as the focal point. Body surfaces look clean and sculpted rather than aggressive, with balanced volumes that suggest sportiness without excess. At the rear, a full-width light bar closes the design and emphasizes the vehicle’s proportions.

The imagined cabin takes a different direction compared with the exterior and leans more toward Alfa Romeo tradition than futurism. The dashboard faces the driver, while the instrument layout develops horizontally with subtle analog-inspired cues. Materials reflect long-standing Alfa preferences, including tan leather and wood inserts. A sporty steering wheel and a wraparound center console keep driving pleasure at the core of the concept.

Callegarin is not the first independent designer to envision an Alfa Romeo wagon, and he likely will not be the last. The idea frequently returns because it answers a desire that part of the Alfa Romeo community has never abandoned: a car capable of offering everyday practicality without sacrificing the sporty character that defines the brand. At present, Alfa Romeo has no similar model planned, as the company remains focused on the next-generation Stelvio and Giulia. Still, renders like this show that demand, at least at an emotional level, continues to exist.