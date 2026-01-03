Alfa Romeo ready to surprise with a brand-new preview

In recent days, Alfa Romeo confirmed its presence at the 2026 Brussels Motor Show, scheduled to take place from January 9 to 18. What immediately caught attention was the reference to an “exclusive preview,” described as the starting point of a new cycle of updates designed to further strengthen the brand’s sporty identity.

What will Alfa Romeo reveal at the 2026 Brussels Motor Show?

That wording naturally fueled speculation among Alfa Romeo enthusiasts, with some suggesting an early appearance of the next-generation Stelvio or Giulia. A closer look at the context, however, makes this scenario highly unlikely. Alfa Romeo has already confirmed that the current Stelvio and Giulia will remain in production until the end of 2027, while the next industrial phase will not begin before 2028. As a result, unveiling either model as early as January 2026 would not align with the known timeline.

Another detail supports this interpretation. If Alfa Romeo were truly preparing the first reveal of a new Stelvio or Giulia, more concrete rumors or preliminary images would likely have surfaced by now. Moreover, Alfa Romeo’s own statement highlights the Belgian market launch of the updated Tonale, a clear signal that expectations should remain grounded.

The most plausible explanation points instead to a special version or a limited-edition model based on an existing vehicle in the lineup. The reference to a “cycle of new initiatives” for 2026, the year Alfa Romeo celebrates its 116th anniversary, fits well with this scenario. Stellantis’ broader press release about the Brussels Motor Show reinforces this view, confirming 62 vehicles on display, two world premieres and two concept cars. Those major premieres will be the new Opel Astra and the refreshed Peugeot 408, while the concepts will include the Citroën Elo and the Opel Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo.

For Alfa Romeo, 2026 therefore shapes up as a transitional year. The brand does not plan to introduce all-new models, but rather to focus on special series, limited editions and targeted initiatives aimed at keeping attention high. Among the more intriguing rumors is the possibility of an ultra-limited model linked to the Bottega Fuoriserie program, although this remains pure speculation for now.

The real turning point will come later. Throughout 2026, Alfa Romeo should clarify its product roadmap for the following years, finally shedding light on when the new Stelvio and Giulia will debut, which model will arrive first, and whether space exists for an additional compact vehicle positioned between Junior and Tonale, potentially built on the STLA Small platform.