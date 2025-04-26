Alfa Romeo production falling: 2025 forecasts could be devastating

2025 begins with a decidedly delicate phase for Alfa Romeo, especially regarding production in its historic Italian plants. Despite the new Junior (which is produced in Poland) generating increasing market interest, the numbers from the manufacturing facilities tell a much more complex reality.

Alfa Romeo’s “Made in Italy” production collapses in 2025

At the Cassino production site, a strategic hub for manufacturing key models like Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio and Maserati Grecale, first-quarter data speaks clearly: only 4,655 units produced, marking a drastic decline compared to the same period in 2024. This is one of the lowest results ever recorded by the plant, a warning sign highlighting a phase of production stagnation and industrial transition.

In detail, the Alfa Romeo Stelvio represents over half of the production (53%), followed by the Giulia (26%) and the Maserati Grecale (20%). However, the numbers reflect the end of a commercial cycle rather than growing demand. Both Alfa Romeo vehicles are now available only by order and, in Europe, exclusively in diesel versions, demonstrating the market’s shift toward more sustainable powertrains.

At Pomigliano d’Arco, the situation is not encouraging either. In the plant where the Alfa Romeo Tonale and its American twin, the Dodge Hornet, are assembled, production dropped to 5,016 units in the first three months of 2025, a 30% decrease compared to the same quarter in 2024. A Tonale restyling is expected by mid-year, but it remains to be seen whether this will be sufficient to boost sales.

In total, fewer than 9,000 Alfa Romeo vehicles left Italian factories in the first three months of 2025. If this trend continues, annual production risks falling to around 35,000 units, far from the targets set for a brand aspiring to establish itself among the global market leaders.

The anticipation for the debut of the new Stelvio in 2026 and the imminent update of the Tonale represent the main hopes for a turnaround. The future Alfa Romeo Stelvio, built on the STLA Large platform, promises a winning mix of refined design, cutting-edge technology, and electrified powertrains, with electric versions capable of traveling up to 800 km. However, the road ahead is still uphill.