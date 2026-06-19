New Lancia Gamma exposed in leaked video showing interior and exterior details

Some images of the new Lancia Gamma, taken from a video filmed at a Dutch dealership and later removed from the web, are now circulating online. They give a noticeably different impression of the model compared with the promotional material released by the brand. The blue bodywork highlights balanced proportions and well-managed volumes, while the fastback silhouette gives the side profile a more convincing look in real-life conditions.

Lancia Gamma exposed online as leaked video reveals a more convincing design

The glossy black surface treatment remains a key element of Lancia’s new design language, already introduced on the Ypsilon and now applied consistently across the Gamma’s bodywork. The dark finishes wrap around the wheel arches, run along the side, cross the front end and continue towards the rear. In this area, the C-pillar helps slim down the tail visually, while the side Lancia logo reinforces the link with the brand’s renewed identity. Overall, the effect lightens the structure and gives the crossover a more sophisticated and dynamic appearance than the first official images suggested.

Inside, the dashboard develops horizontally, with a central display in a dominant position and a geometrically shaped steering wheel. This layout confirms Lancia’s intention to stand apart from mainstream SUVs, focusing on a balance between technology and formal research.

The Gamma will use the STLA Medium platform and will be produced at the Melfi plant in Italy. The powertrain range will include a 145 hp hybrid version alongside several electric configurations. The entry-level electric model will start from 230 hp and offer more than 540 km of range, while the 245 hp version should reach more than 740 km on the WLTP cycle. At the top of the line-up, Lancia will offer a 375 hp all-wheel-drive version with around 675 km of WLTP range, bringing the HF badge back in a modern, electrified form.

After the Ypsilon, the Gamma marks Lancia’s move into a segment where it will have to face customers used to premium and technologically advanced products. The leaked images suggest that its road presence could prove stronger than the brand’s official communication had indicated so far.