Alfa Romeo prepares the SUV that will succeed the Tonale, with US debut also planned

Production of the current Alfa Romeo Tonale at Pomigliano d’Arco, the former home of the Dodge Hornet, should end in November 2027, according to our sources. The C-SUV that will take over from it will be built in Melfi and will carry a clearly global ambition. The United States, in particular, should become one of the key markets for the new Biscione project.

Alfa Romeo’s US-focused C-SUV will arrive in 2028

For Alfa Romeo, the American market remains crucial for image, margins and premium positioning. The Tonale was born with a mainly European vocation, but its successor should arrive with dimensions and content designed to appeal to US customers as well, a public used to larger, roomier SUVs with a stronger technological identity.

In terms of size, the new model should measure more than 4.60 metres in length, a figure that would bring it closer to the current Stelvio and place it in a category more aligned with American tastes. The SUV will use the STLA Medium platform, a multi-energy architecture that can support both hybrid variants and fully electric versions. This flexibility will matter in the US market, where electrification continues at uneven speeds and hybrid powertrains still play a central role, especially in regions with less widespread charging infrastructure.

Commercially, a C-SUV with these characteristics could strengthen Alfa Romeo’s presence at American dealerships, which currently rely only on the Stelvio and Giulia, two models that do not generate large volumes. A model larger than the Tonale would also have credible arguments against German rivals in the premium segment overseas.

The key question concerns how Alfa Romeo will express the sporty character expected by its historic audience, especially in the United States, where the Quadrifoglio name enjoys a strong reputation. A high-performance variant, currently missing from the Tonale range, would therefore carry particular weight for the model’s US positioning.

The debut is expected between late 2027 and 2028. Official details on the name, powertrains and launch timing in individual markets are still missing, but the new C-SUV could become the starting point for a more international phase in Alfa Romeo’s future.