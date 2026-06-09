The Alfa Romeo Tonale is getting axed after just five years

The ink on the latest Alfa Romeo Tonale facelift is barely dry. The brutal reality of Stellantis’ corporate musical chairs has already stamped an “expiration date” on the premium compact SUV.

Officially unveiled in February 2022 to rescue the Milanese brand from financial irrelevance, the Tonale is now confirmed to breathe its last breath at the Pomigliano d’Arco plant by November 2027. For those keeping track at home, that is a production lifespan of just over five years. While the current model awkwardly tries to survive a fiercely competitive C-segment alongside its blue-collar assembly line sibling, the Fiat Panda, its death sentence has already been signed in exchange for a radically different future.

Naturally, Alfa Romeo isn’t abandoning the highly profitable premium segment. It’s just moving the chess pieces across the Italian map. A larger, beefier successor is already slated for production at the Melfi plant, migrating to the ubiquitous STLA Medium architecture. Sprawling well over 4.60 meters in length, this upcoming SUV will look far closer to the current Stelvio than the compact crossover we know today.

Whether it keeps the Tonale moniker or adopts a completely fresh badge remains a mystery, but Stellantis promises a mix of hybrid and fully electric powertrains. More importantly, corporate executives are finally correcting an unforgivable mechanical sin: the next generation will feature a high-performance Quadrifoglio variant, filling a glaring omission that left purists weeping into their espresso. This plus-sized flagship will spearhead a renewed premium assault, eventually joined by a dedicated compact hatchback intended to channel the spirit of the beloved Alfa Romeo Giulietta and 147.

What happens to Pomigliano? Instead of being abandoned, the historic factory is bracing for a bizarre, retro-flavored manufacturing revolution under the corporate “E-Car” project. The assembly lines will pivot from building upscale Italian crossovers to churning out the new Fiat Pandina and a resurrected, fully electric Citroën 2CV, alongside a mysterious third model.