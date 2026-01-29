Dodge’s master plan: kill the Hornet and resurrect a ’90s ghost?

Stellantis’ North American division managed to accomplish something remarkable last year: getting worse when things were already bad. Sales dropped another three percent compared to the dismal 2024 figures, landing at a modest 1.26 million deliveries. At this rate, 2026 isn’t just crucial; it’s existential. Miss this window, and FCA US will vanish from the top five forever.

Tim Kuniskis, now overseeing all American brands alongside new CEO Antonio Filosa, has already taken action on Jeep and Ram trucks. The Hemi V8 returns to the Ram 1500, the beloved Cherokee is back at Jeep, and the 2027 Ram 1500 SRT TRX gets a supercharged 6.2-liter Hemi V8 cranking out 777 HP.

Chrysler limps along, still dominating the minivan market with the Pacifica, reportedly due for another major facelift. Dodge, meanwhile, decided to eliminate its second-best-selling model, the compact Hornet, after a brief three-year production run. The Alfa Romeo Tonale’s American twin couldn’t survive heavy import tariffs and plummeting deliveries. That leaves Dodge with just the aging three-row Durango SUV and the eighth-generation Charger, available as coupe or sedan with Daytona EV or Sixpack inline-six powertrains for 2026. Plenty of room for more models, right?

If corporate Stellantis won’t greenlight an expanded Dodge lineup in reality, the digital realm requires no boardroom approval. Enter Nihar Mazumdar, a San Antonio-based digital artist who’s reviving the Dodge Stealth, originally sold from 1991 to 1996 as a rebadged Mitsubishi 3000GT.

Forget two-door coupes. Mazumdar envisions the Stealth reborn as a sport sedan lurking beneath the imposing Charger. The exterior screams Dodge. High beltline, flared fenders, aggressive front intakes, massive alloy wheels, sloping profile. Two versions exist, one more exaggerated than the other.

Inside, though, it’s pure Peugeot 3008, only the Dodge logo on the steering wheel distinguishes them. This implies STLA Medium platform usage, which isn’t terrible. Dodge could borrow the hybrid powertrain from the Jeep Cherokee or the Hurricane 4 Turbo from the refreshed Grand Cherokee, offering buyers actual choices.