Alfa Romeo prepares for a strategic reset ahead of new models

2026 is shaping up to be a transitional yet important year for Alfa Romeo, even without the launch of new models. It will mark the moment when the brand’s new revival plan is finally unveiled by Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa. Within roughly six months, clearer guidance should emerge on the launch timing of the future Stelvio, Giulia, and Tonale, and, more importantly, on the technical and design direction that will define the next generation of models set to form the backbone of the brand’s lineup. Alongside these three vehicles, and in addition to the Junior, at least one further model is expected.

Alfa Romeo’s new industrial plan will shape the brand beyond 2026

The new Stelvio, Giulia, and Tonale represent the key milestones in Alfa Romeo’s renewal path, although their order of arrival may differ from earlier expectations. Based on currently available information, the first to debut should be the new Tonale, which will be built on the STLA Medium platform. The SUV is expected to change significantly compared to the current generation, starting with its dimensions, which are set to increase notably, with an estimated length of around 4.6 meters or more.

The new Alfa Romeo Giulia is expected to follow, initially anticipated for 2026 but now projected to arrive no earlier than the second half of 2027. Closing out the cycle should be the new Stelvio, originally planned as the first model of the new era as early as 2025, but progressively delayed and now likely to debut between late 2027 and early 2028. However, this sequence has yet to be finalized. Certainty will only come with the official presentation of the industrial plan, when Filosa will outline detailed strategies for each brand within the group and also clarify production sites.

2026 will represent a true turning point between past and future for Alfa Romeo. The new Stelvio, Giulia, and Tonale will be tasked with redefining the brand’s global perception, marking a clear step forward in terms of quality, technology, and premium positioning. The next generation of models will need to prove the brand’s ability to compete consistently in the upper end of the market, with a lineup increasingly focused on electrified and fully electric powertrains, while the presence of purely internal combustion engines appears increasingly unlikely.