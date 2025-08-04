Alfa Romeo plans a rebirth with ICE and fresh lineup

In the coming months, Alfa Romeo will present a new relaunch strategy, aimed at strengthening its positioning in the premium segment globally. The new plan should be unveiled between the end of 2025 and early 2026, coinciding with the presentation of Stellantis‘ industrial plan by CEO Antonio Filosa.

Alfa Romeo: Internal combustion engines will have greater importance in future relaunch plan

After years when the electric transition seemed to be the only possible direction, the Biscione brand could adopt a more flexible approach oriented toward real demand. With the success of the Junior compact SUV, global sales are growing, a sign that customers continue to reward the design and sportiness typical of the brand. In this context, the future industrial plan should focus on a multi-energy strategy, where internal combustion engines will return to play a leading role alongside hybrid and electric solutions.

Each new Alfa Romeo model should therefore offer different propulsion options to satisfy a broader audience. It’s not excluded, for example, that the next generations of Giulia and Stelvio could also be offered with gasoline powertrains, in addition to hybrid and electric versions.

Another central aspect of the plan will be design. Alfa Romeo aims to propose vehicles that better reflect its own DNA, with bolder, sportier lines that are more faithful to its tradition. Not just SUVs, therefore, but also models capable of surprising with style and performance, blending modernity and heritage more markedly than in recent years.

This new phase could lead to the introduction of unprecedented models, which will join the already announced products. In addition to the awaited E-CUV, already described by former CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato as a vehicle “never seen before,” there’s also talk of the future Tonale successor, which will be produced in Melfi, Italy, on the STLA Medium platform, and a new intermediate model between Junior and Tonale. The latter could be built on the STLA Small platform and carry a historic name like Alfetta, Giulietta or Brera.

In the coming months, Alfa Romeo will better clarify its vision. What is certain is that Stellantis aims to transform the brand into its true global premium brand, also leveraging technical and strategic synergy with Maserati to increase the Biscione’s impact on the international market.