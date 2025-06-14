Alfa Romeo Nube: take a look at the new supercar everyone wishes for

Alfa Romeo enthusiasts have always desired a proper sports car, capable of embodying the Italian spirit without compromise. Thanks to the creativity of designer Tommaso D’Amico, known online as TDA_automotive, this vision takes virtual form.

Alfa Romeo Nube: virtual sports car concept challenges Porsche 718 Cayman

It’s called the Alfa Romeo Nube and presents itself as a compact and sharp coupé, ready to challenge icons like the Porsche 718 Cayman with unmistakably Italian style. The bodywork, partly inspired by the Maserati MC20, embraces fluid yet dynamic lines, with details that recall the brand’s sporting DNA. The rear, with dual exhaust tips, suggests that this coupé doesn’t yet bow completely to electric dominance.

However, the idea of a hybrid system that combines a 2.0-liter turbocharged MultiAir gasoline engine and an electric unit could be the key to conquering a new generation of Alfisti. Even though it’s a purely virtual project, the Nube concept arrives at a time when Alfa Romeo is seeking to reinvent itself.

Indeed, there are those who hypothesize a new Alfa Romeo sports car, but while the spotlight is focused on future crossovers like the Stelvio and Tonale, the possibility of a return to the brand’s sporting roots could represent a breath of fresh air for the global audience. Despite uncertain times for niche brands within Stellantis, the Alfa Romeo Nube reminds us how important it is to dream.