Alfa Romeo: new Quadrifoglio range to regain its shine

Alfa Romeo is going through a decisive phase in its history. With Stellantis’ new direction and the appointments of Antonio Filosa and Santo Ficili, the strategy that will guide the brand’s growth in the coming years will take shape in the next months. Some decisions are already clear, such as abandoning a return to the E-segment and delaying the new Giulia and Stelvio until 2028 to integrate combustion engines along with technical and design updates. In this context, many enthusiasts hope the historic Quadrifoglio line will also be strengthened and expanded.

Alfa Romeo plans future growth as Quadrifoglio lineup could expand

Today, the most performance-focused symbol of the Biscione appears only on the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio and Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio, while it is absent from newer models such as Junior and Tonale. Rumors surrounding the next generation of Tonale suggest a possible introduction of a Quadrifoglio version, potentially with a combustion engine, a solution that would likely appeal to enthusiasts. For the Junior, however, such a scenario currently seems less probable.

Quadrifoglio versions remain essential for the brand’s image, not only for performance but also for their symbolic role. Alfa Romeo’s success also depends on maintaining a strong top-of-the-range offering, with models capable of further improving power, dynamics and driving engagement compared with the current Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio. Enthusiasts expect an evolution consistent with the brand’s sporting heritage.

Some also hope for the return of the Quadrifoglio badge on a more compact car, an ideal successor to the Giulietta Quadrifoglio, which achieved good recognition in the past. Reports mention a possible new model positioned between Junior and Tonale, strongly focused on sportiness. In such a scenario, a Quadrifoglio version would make sense only with powertrains capable of meeting expectations and preserving the brand’s authentic character.

In the coming months, clearer indications will emerge about Alfa Romeo’s future lineup and strategic direction. These decisions will also shape the role of Quadrifoglio, which could evolve into a true family of high-performance models. Strengthening this historic symbol would reinforce the brand’s sporty identity and build a bridge between tradition and future, a key element in supporting Alfa Romeo’s growth in the years ahead.