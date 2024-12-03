Alfa Romeo: new era ahead with Stellantis leadership change?

Alfa Romeo is recording disappointing sales in 2024. Next year, the new generation of Stelvio will arrive on the market, while 2026 will see the launch of the new Giulia. Their debut is now certain, as they are already prepared and only the final details are missing. However, from 2027, plans could change, taking a different direction from what has been taken so far.

Alfa Romeo: will Carlos Tavares’ resignation have consequences for the Biscione?

Jean Philippe Imparato has been replaced by Santo Ficili, who along with the new Stellantis CEO will have to make fundamental decisions for the Biscione’s future. Initially, the new generations of Stelvio and Giulia were supposed to be exclusively electric, but the negative trend in zero-emission vehicles is likely causing the brand to make a series of evaluations. Despite having a planned range extender version that will bring the range to about 1,100 km, versions with combustion engines might also arrive to satisfy those who aren’t yet ready for this transition. The goal is to avoid losing market share and recover from a decidedly complicated 2024.

According to plans, besides the new Tonale, a new E-segment SUV was scheduled for 2027, designed primarily for markets like the United States and China. The latest rumors also mentioned a new Giulietta and a coupe sedan. But Carlos Tavares’ early departure as Stellantis CEO could upend the plans for all brands.

On a positive note, the debut of Alfa Romeo Junior has been satisfactory, with orders exceeding 10,000 units. The same success is hoped for the imminent new generation of Stelvio. At the moment, uncertainty reigns, at least until a new CEO takes the reins of Stellantis, trying to solve all, or almost all, of the problems that arose during the Tavares era.