Alfa Romeo Montreal returns in digital form as a modern coupe SUV

Among Alfa Romeo enthusiasts, one question keeps returning: will the brand ever bring the Montreal back? The charm of the historic model remains strong, and many imagine a possible revival, perhaps through the Bottega Fuoriserie program, which should unveil a second exclusive creation after the 2024 33 Stradale. For now, however, no concrete signs exist, and the chances of seeing a new Montreal remain quite limited.

Without official confirmation, the web keeps speculating. Attention now focuses on May 21, when Antonio Filosa will present Stellantis’ new strategic plan and outline the evolution of the Alfa Romeo lineup through 2030. Meanwhile, one of the most unusual interpretations circulating online imagines the Montreal reborn as a large coupe-style SUV created with the help of artificial intelligence.

Alfa Romeo Montreal revival remains unlikely, but new render sparks debate

The concept comes from a render shared on Instagram and credited to digital designer “chrisgx13.” While reinterpreting the famous sports car built between 1970 and 1977, the design preserves some iconic cues such as the side vents and the signature headlight grille theme, now reworked with modern LED technology. However, the overall approach changes completely. Instead of a traditional 2+2 coupe, the concept takes the form of a coupe SUV aligned with current market trends.

The idea also envisions a fully electric configuration, theoretically based on the battery platform of the 33 Stradale, although with less than 750 horsepower. Such a choice would complicate expansion in North America, where demand for EVs remains less consistent than in other regions. In that context, a version powered by a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 with more than 600 horsepower would better match local expectations.

In some ways, the render recalls the E-Jet project imagined in the past under Jean-Philippe Imparato, a large premium coupe SUV designed to become the new flagship of Alfa Romeo, especially in the United States. However, leadership changes and the arrival of CEO Santo Ficili shifted the strategy. The brand no longer plans large-size models and instead focuses on its traditional segments. The future Stelvio and Giulia will therefore serve as Alfa Romeo’s flagships without moving beyond the D-segment.