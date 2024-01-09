Alfa Romeo Milano: will the 4X4 version be Hybrid?

Alfa Romeo Milano has been chosen as the name for the new B-SUV from the iconic automaker. Its debut is set for the upcoming April, as officially confirmed in a recent announcement by Alfa Romeo. Exciting rumors about this vehicle have recently emerged from France.

Alfa Romeo Milano: the first one could be a high-performance electric version, but the 4X4 could be a Hybrid

According to the website L’Argus, which reportedly spoke with Alfa Romeo CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato, the Alfa Romeo Milano will debut with a high-performance, fully electric version. This model will feature a Nidec engine producing 230 – 240 horsepower. Orders for this car will open around mid-April, with the first deliveries expected at the beginning of September. Additionally, another electric version is anticipated, equipped with a 156 horsepower engine and an approximate range of 400 km. However, as we’ve mentioned before, the range of this model will still include combustion engines.

L’Argus, which also published a new render, indicates that the Alfa Romeo Milano, similar to the Jeep Avenger, will feature a 4X4 version. Contrary to previous thoughts, this particular version will be powered by a hybrid engine, as reported by the French magazine following discussions with CEO Imparato.

This Q4 version appears to use a 1.2-liter turbocharged three-cylinder engine with a 48V mild hybrid system, combined with an electric motor of about 30 kW (approximately 41 horsepower) on the rear axle. There will also be a smaller 20 kW electric motor at the front and a dual-clutch transmission developed with Punch Powertrain. This setup seems similar to the one used by Toyota in the Yaris Cross. The total power output is expected to be around 163 horsepower, promising to be a particularly agile and high-performing vehicle that will surely appeal to Alfa Romeo enthusiasts. Finally, it’s confirmed that the Alfa Romeo Milano will measure between 4.2 and 4.3 meters in length, positioning it closer in size to the Peugeot 2008 rather than the Jeep Avenger.