Alfa Romeo Milano: an important detail will be revealed soon

Alfa Romeo Milano is the brand’s new compact SUV and its entry-level future model. It’s the first Alfa Romeo car to offer a fully electric version in its lineup. This vehicle will debut in April in Milan, the city after which it’s named, as a tribute to the Italian automaker Stellantis. Regarding the new Alfa Romeo model, a teaser campaign is expected to start soon, leading up to the model’s launch. This model will also include hybrid versions in its range.

There’s talk that, besides the 156 horsepower electric version with a 400 km range, the lineup will also feature an entry-level hybrid starting at around 26,000 euros, and a top-range hybrid with Q4 all-wheel drive and 240 horsepower. Rumors suggest that a new significant detail about Alfa Romeo Milano might be revealed soon, something previously undisclosed about this SUV. While the exact nature of this detail is unknown, its unveiling seems to be a matter of weeks, if not days.

Alfa Romeo Milano will be produced in Tychy, Poland, on the CMP platform. It will share many features with the Jeep Avenger and will be just over 4.2 meters long. This vehicle is expected to significantly boost sales for Alfa Romeo, potentially doubling its registrations and reaffirming its status as one of the most robust premium brands in the global automotive market.

Alfa Romeo Milano is set to be one of Stellantis’s key models in 2024, alongside the new Lancia Ypsilon, which is also due to debut in the coming weeks, and the new Fiat Panda, expected to launch next July. With these three cars, the three renowned Italian manufacturers aim to make a strong comeback in the European market and beyond.