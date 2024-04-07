Alfa Romeo Milano: a new teaser shows the back design

Alfa Romeo Milano: teaser reveals backside. Electric debut on April 10

Here we are, close to the long-awaited date for the grand debut of the Alfa Romeo Milano, which will be unveiled in Milan, the city from which it takes its name, on April 10 at 5 p.m.

But in the meantime, a few days before the official debut, the Alfa Romeo automaker wanted to give away a teaser of a rear end. Apparently this area looks different from the Tonale.

Alfa Romeo’s new electric B-SUV Milano will debut on a PSA basis with Polish production and with a 156-horsepower engine and 400 km range. After the electric version, there will also be the launch of the basic version with a hybrid engine with MHEV technology; a more economical version. In addition, the top-of-the-line version will also be presented, with a name yet to be determined, but for now we know (maybe) that it will be called Quadrifoglio; spotted camouflaged a few days ago.

In any case, more details will be announced soon. We are so eager to discover the new Alfa Romeo Milano and see what new things it will have to offer. Meanwhile, let’s not forget about the long-awaited launch date. Alfa Romeo has announced that the presentation will be streamed live on its YouTube channel and social channels.