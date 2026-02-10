Alfa Romeo Lizard: visionary concept redefines the brand’s identity

Digital creator Tommaso D’Amico released a new render video dedicated to Alfa Romeo and imagined a model called Lizard Concept. The project centers on a modern interpretation of a sports car with proportions and solutions typical of high-performance machines.

Alfa Romeo Lizard Concept imagines future of the brand’s sports identity

The car features a very low stance, wide tracks and taut surfaces, elements that directly recall the language of Alfa Romeo models focused on driving. Pronounced wheel arches and sculpted sides enhance road presence, while integrated aerodynamic solutions suggest a design shaped around performance.

The front appears compact and clean, defined by a thin LED light signature and functional air intakes. The lower splitter strengthens the technical character. At the rear, a horizontal light bar, a prominent diffuser and a structure focused on stability and aerodynamic efficiency complete the design. The satin green paint, combined with carbon elements and dark details, reinforces the sporty nature of the model.

The interior follows a driver-focused and essential philosophy. Sport seats, a compact steering wheel and a minimal digital instrument cluster create a cockpit built for driving. The infotainment system sits within a sliding central display, while the console keeps a minimalist layout to reduce distractions.

From a technical perspective, the concept explores multiple configurations. These include a 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 delivering over 650 horsepower, a high-performance hybrid variant with combined output above 650 horsepower and a more compact hybrid version around 450 horsepower based on a turbocharged four-cylinder engine. Although unofficial, the concept shows how the brand’s sporty identity could evolve in a modern direction while keeping pure sports-car proportions and performance-focused engineering.

Meanwhile, even before Stelvio and Giulia, the next new model from the Biscione could be the successor to Tonale.