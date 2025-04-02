Alfa Romeo launches special edition “Tonale Active Package” in Japan

Special edition vehicle based on the Veloce grade. Specifically equipped with roof bars, cross bars and a cargo area to comfortably carry mountain bikes, skis, etc. It will be on sale from April 1, and an exhibition will be held from April 12 to 20 at authorized Alfa Romeo dealers.

Alfa Romeo Tonale Active Package for Japan

Alfa Romeo continues to impress in different markets. Now it does so in Asia, presenting in Japan the special edition “Tonale Active Package” , an exclusive interpretation of its compact SUV. Based on the Veloce trim, this version promises to further enhance the Tonale’s dynamic and refined character.

Stellantis Japan has announced that the “Tonale Active Package” will be available at Alfa Romeo dealers throughout Japan starting April 1, 2025. This special edition comes in two variants:

Tonale Hybrid Veloce Active Package: with a suggested list price of 6,200,000 yen (including taxes) – equivalent to about 41,460.89 U.S. dollars

Tonale Plug-In Hybrid Q4 Veloce Active Package: offered at 7,620,000 yen – approximately US$50,954.39 (including taxes).

Distinctive features for the “Active Package”

The “Active Package” is distinguished by a series of elements that accentuate its sportiness and exclusivity. Specific aesthetic details emphasize the Tonale’s distinctive design. Features are exclusive, designed for those seeking the ultimate in comfort and technology. And the performance is exhilarating, thanks to the hybrid engines, both in “mild hybrid” and “plug-in hybrid” Q4 versions.

With this special edition, Italian automaker Alfa Romeo aims to win over the Japanese public, which is increasingly attentive to design and performance cars. The “Tonale Active Package” represents a unique opportunity for those who want a compact, exclusive SUV with a sporty character

Tonale, the mid-size SUV that embodies “The Metamorphosis”

Tonale is a mid-size SUV that embodies “The Metamorphosis” , the transformation of the brand, while inheriting the sportiness and driving pleasure that are at the heart of Alfa Romeo. Thanks to its strengths, such as emotional Italian design, a powertrain that combines traditional sporty performance with electrification, advanced driver assistance systems and connectivity, the model has been very well received since its announcement in Japan in January 2023 as a model that points a new way forward for Alfa Romeo.

This special edition Tonale Active package is based on the Veloce trim and is specially equipped with roof rails, cross bars and a cargo bed. The sophisticated Italian Tonale SUV features not only excellent driving performance, but also a car that provides active enjoyment during outdoor activities while maintaining the price of the regular model.