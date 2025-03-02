A scenario for a new luxury Alfa Romeo

At the moment, it seems that Alfa Romeo is not planning to launch a flagship; instead, it has positioned its focus on strategic models such as the new Stelvio and the future Giulia. Nevertheless, independent designer Alessandro Masera has tried to create a tribute for fans. It is an extra-luxury sedan concept that represents the perfect balance between sportiness and elegance.

Alfa Romeo’s current business plan

The Biscione company’s grand commercial strategy follows a well-defined course. In fact, after the Stelvio and the new Giulia expected in 2026, rumors at the moment speak of a large electric SUV, the E-Jet, expected in 2027. In addition, also in two years, a revamped Tonale or a new proposal in Segment C could debut.

Anyway, right now we can also try to enjoy the latest creation of designer Alessandro Masera, with whom we can try to take a journey into the world of graphic ideas. All this, thanks to a new concept signed by the talented independent designer. After captivating the public with his interpretation of the Alfa Romeo Tonale, Masera is now back to imagine the Italian brand’s tomorrow, this time with an extra-luxury sedan hypothesis that makes people dream.

Design of the car envisioned by Masera

Its design embodies the perfect balance between sportiness and elegance, with sinuous lines and a distinctive light signature, similar to what we will see on the new Stelvio. The result? A car with a magnetic and irresistible character, perfectly in tune with the DNA of the Milanese brand. But will we ever see such an Alfa Romeo racing along the world’s roads? At the moment, the answer is definitely no.

In fact, in the next three years there seems to be no room for an Alfa Romeo-branded luxury sedan. A Biscione flagship would certainly end up going up against giants of the caliber of the BMW 5 Series, Audi A6 and Mercedes E-Class, German giants that have dominated the market for decades. Entering this segment would mean confronting stiff competition and a rather high commercial risk. Whether Alfa Romeo will ever decide to embark on this challenge currently remains an unknown, although one would think that it is quite difficult, if not unlikely. For now, we are left only with the pleasure of admiring the Masera concept and continuing to dream of a future in which the Biscione brand returns to challenge the giants of luxury.