Alfa Romeo launches “Flex & Free” UK long-term rental for the Junior Elettica

Alfa Romeo:‘FLEX & FREE’ Personal Contract Hire in UK

Alfa Romeo has unveiled ‘FLEX & FREE’ Personal Contract Hire, a unique way for customers to try an electric vehicle without long-term commitment. The contract allows customers to drive the Alfa Romeo Junior Elettrica Speciale and after six months they can continue in their car, change to a new model or simply walk away*. This offer gives drivers the opportunity to take their first step into electrification, with the confidence that if a fully electric vehicle does not suit their lifestyle, they have the flexibility to make a change. As part of FLEX & FREE Personal Contract Hire, customers will also benefit from a complimentary wall box and an Alfa Romeo service plan.

FLEX & FREE is a form of Personal Contract Hire (PCH) provided by Stellantis Financial Services. It gives customers the flexibility to switch to a vehicle that better suits their needs at the time, with the freedom to walk away after six months, having given just one month’s notice. A fixed upfront cost and no worries about depreciation or disposal at the end of the term, means FLEX & FREE Personal Contract Hire is designed to offer piece of mind.

After a minimum of five months, customers can provide one month’s notice to Stellantis Financial Services and can choose to either exit their FLEX & FREE Personal Contract Hire agreement* or choose another new car that better suits their needs on a new finance agreement.​ It offers flexibility of usage and the opportunity to try the fully electric lifestyle with the Alfa Romeo Junior.

Using FLEX & FREE Personal Contract Hire, Junior Elettrica Speciale is available from £499 per month, on a 48-month term with a £1,497 initial rental *.

Customers choosing FLEX & FREE can now also benefit from the Alfa Romeo EV grant, offering £1,500 off a Junior Elettrica, making the entry into driving electric even more accessible.

Jules Tilstone, Managing Director, Alfa Romeo UK, said: “In a rapidly changing market, we’re offering customers the chance to have the vehicle they want, when they want. This offer is designed for those who want to try an EV without the fear of commitment. We are confident that when someone experiences the Junior Elettrica and feels that special Alfa Romeo DNA all our models share, they’ll fall in love with it. They’ll also benefit from the free wall box to make home charging simple and affordable. However, if they decide that the switch to electric doesn’t suit them, then they can end their contract or change into another model and still get to experience that Alfa Romeo feeling. ”

The Junior Elettrica Speciale features a 156hp electric motor and is capable of up to 255 miles (WLTP) on a single charge. Charging Junior is quick and simple, with a 20-80% charge from a 100kW rapid charger completed in less than 30 minutes. A sports styling kit with diamond black Scudetto, dark tinted rear windows and 18-inch Petali alloy wheels complete the exterior look. The interior features Spiga vinyl and fabric six-way electrically operated driver’s seat with massage function, leather steering wheel, sports pedals and kick plates. 180-degree rear camera, adaptive cruise control with lane centring and traffic jam assist, handsfree electric tailgate and keyless entry with proximity access, heat pump, Mode 3 charging cable and 11kW on-board charger are also standard.

The Alfa Romeo Junior Elettrica is available to order now. For more information on FLEX & FREE speak with the nearest Alfa Romeo retailer, which can be located at www.alfaromeo.co.uk/retailers.

FLEX & FREE is a modified Personal Contract Hire agreement provided by Stellantis Financial Services, but with the flexibility for customers to return their vehicle and discuss their next option from month 6 without penalty and with only 1 months’ notice *(subject to condition and mileage). It is based on a 48-month Personal Contract Hire agreement, with an annual mileage to suit the customer’s circumstances. They will also be required to pay an initial rental, which will equal 3 monthly rentals.​ For more information, visit http://stellantisfinancialservices.co.uk/finance/flex-free.

*Terms and Conditions.

Model shown Junior Elettrica Speciale. Flex & Free Personal Contract Hire. Offer subject to availability, on Junior Elettrica Speciale at participating retailers only. Initial rental £1,496.97 plus 47 months at £498.99 inclusive of 8,000 miles per year. You may hand the vehicle back at any time after 6 months, on one month’s notice, for no extra charge, subject to the mileage and condition of the vehicle. If you end your agreement after 6 months but before the end of the contract term, your mileage allowance will be pro-rata’d according to the number of months you have had the vehicle. If you exceed this pro-rata’d mileage allowance, an excess mileage charge will be payable. Finance subject to status. T&Cs and exclusions apply. Applicants must be 18+. Guarantee may be required. Price shown includes vehicle excise duty throughout the duration of the agreement. Excess mileage and vehicle condition charges may apply. You will not own the vehicle. Finance by Stellantis Financial Services, RH1 1QA. Offer applies to Retail Customers only. Available on orders from 1st July 2025 to 30th September 2025.