Alfa Romeo Junior with the side license plate: here’s the Japanese version

The Alfa Romeo Junior has officially debuted in Japan, marking a new step in the global expansion of the brand’s entry-level compact SUV. After already exceeding 42,000 orders worldwide, the Junior now aims to strengthen its presence in the competitive Asian market as well.

Among the curiosities that come from the Japanese launch, one detail that hasn’t gone unnoticed by enthusiasts stands out: the lateral position of the front license plate. In the version destined for Japan, in fact, the license plate is located on the left side of the bumper, a choice that recalls traditional Alfa Romeos of the past and clearly differentiates the model from the one sold in Europe.

Alfa Romeo Junior: in Japan it’s sold with lateral license plate

In the European market, new regulations impose central positioning of the front license plate, a measure intended to improve pedestrian safety in case of impacts. This rule, though justified by technical reasons, has raised eyebrows among brand purists, who have always identified the sporting and distinctive soul of Alfa Romeos in details like the lateral license plate.

In Japan, instead, there’s no legislative constraint that imposes the obligation of a central license plate. Alfa Romeo has therefore decided to maintain in the Japanese market a configuration more faithful to the brand’s stylistic tradition, bringing back the lateral license plate that for decades has characterized the Biscione’s models.

The final result is a design that, at least in Japan, remains closer to Alfa Romeo’s aesthetic roots and will surely make fans more attached to the brand’s history happy. On the other hand, in the European market, the presence of the central license plate is now destined to become the standard across the entire future Alfa Romeo lineup, Junior included.

Some have hypothesized possible exceptions for certain models, like the next generation Giulia, but considering the current regulatory framework, it’s difficult to imagine large-scale exemptions.