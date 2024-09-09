Alfa Romeo Junior unveils the new “Learn to Love Again” launch campaign featuring actor Pedro Alonso

The Biscione Italian brand has chosen a globally known face to present its new Alfa Romeo Junior compact car. The famous Spanish actor Pedro Alonso is the face of the new Alfa Romeo Junior. The choice was made because the actor perfectly embodies the brand’s values: passion, courage and style. The new Junior is a sports car that combines performance and elegant design.

“Learn to Love Again” is an emotional journey with Pedro Alonso

As we said before, the choice of Pedro Alonso is not random. The Spanish actor, as we know, perfectly embodies the values of Alfa Romeo: boldness, charisma, elegance and, above all, passion. This is an explosive mix that is also found in the new Junior, a car that combines Italian design, sporty performance and cutting-edge technology.

This spot, directed by Sébastien Grousset, is a real hymn to love and passion, let’s say it could represent an invitation to follow one’s passions. Alonso invites us to rediscover the pleasure of living, following our dreams and letting our emotions carry us away. A strong and engaging message that resonates in the hearts of all those who love motoring.

This is to explain that the Alfa Romeo Junior is not only beautiful to look at, but is precisely to experience to feel the emotion it arouses. Underneath its sleek bodywork lies a powerful heart that pulses to the rhythm of an electric motor, providing thrilling performance and more than enough range to cope with everyday life. Available in both hybrid and electric versions, up to 280 hp. The Junior’s development has been entrusted to a top-notch team of engineers, the same ones who continue to drive the Biscione brand forward, who have created iconic models and will continue to amaze. For the Italian brand is aiming for an increasingly innovative and sustainable future, without sacrificing the touch of sportiness and elegance that has always distinguished it.

Pedro Alonso, Charisma and Magnetic personality that distinguish him with his elegance

‘Berlin’, Pedro Alonso’s character in ‘Money Heist,’ has captivated the entire world. His portrayal was so iconic that Netflix created a series dedicated to him. Through his magnetic charm and mysterious energy, Alonso has become a symbol of style and boldness, just like Alfa Romeo cars.

A native of Vigo, Spain, Pedro González Alonso was born and raised in Spain and honed his acting skills at the prestigious acting school in Madrid. His nuanced and complex career has led him to play memorable roles in several Spanish television series. Deeply connected to Italian culture, as we have also seen in the famous series, the actor has a special admiration for Italian cinema and dreams of collaborating with directors from that country. His great passion for Italy has always led him to have a great desire to act alongside such great masters of Italian cinema as Marcello Mastroianni, Paolo Sorrentino, and Nanni Moretti.

The allure Alfa Romeo Junior spot ‘Learn to Love Again’

The advertising campaign for the new Alfa Romeo Junior, featuring a web series style, was created by the Migrante agency and directed by Sébastien Grousset. The short film, with an accurate soundtrack that includes songs by Flavio Ibba, Marco Gualdi and Donna Summer, is an emotional immersion Alfa Romeo, with its new commercial, invites us to ‘Learn to Love Again’. Starring Pedro Alonso, the short film is an emotional journey that shows us how passion can guide our choices. Made in a fresh and engaging style, the commercial is an ode to the importance of following your heart. As the video description says, “You can’t explain love. Just let it take the wheel.” Here is the full commercial on Alfa Romeo’s YouTube channel