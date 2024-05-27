Alfa Romeo Junior steals the show at 36th ASICS Austrian Women’s Run

Vienna on May 26 will host two great protagonists: the 36th ASICS Austrian Women’s Run and the brand new Alfa Romeo Junior. An event dedicated to sport, tenacity and female strength, where the Biscione brand will unveil its new compact sports car to the Austrian public for the first time.

Alfa Romeo Junior: debut at ASICS Austrian Women’s Run.

On May 26, the city of Vienna will be the exceptional stage for the 36th ASICS Austrian Women’s Run, an event that celebrates sport in its essence, tenacity and feminine beauty. And it is in this unprecedented setting that Alfa Romeo will unveil its new Alfa Romeo Junior to the Austrian public.

The fascinating compact sports car, had already been featured in a world premiere in Milan. Now, however, it is preparing to win over a large part of Austria’s automotive market customers as well. During the ASICS Austrian Women’s Run, the car will be on public display and will also be made available as a race car.

But the surprises do not end there. Among the race participants will be Julia Mayer, Austria’s fastest cross-country runner and an Alfa Romeo ambassador. The valuable partnership between the champion and the Italian brand has lasted for about a year. Although it is still a young partnership, it has already contributed to increasing Alfa Romeo’s notoriety and strengthening its market positioning.

An event under the banner of sport and passion. The ASICS Austrian Women’s Run represents a a courage and solidarity sign and self-reliance, values that perfectly match the spirit of Alfa Romeo. Indeed, the participation of Julia Mayer, an athlete of great talent and determination, is a striking confirmation of this.

Alfa Romeo Austria Director Grègory Hardouin said the ASICS Austrian Women’s Run presents itself as the ideal event to introduce the new Alfa Romeo Junior. Indeed, just like the female athletes who will compete at the Vienna Prater, the Junior is a clear representation of sportsmanship, self-confidence and pure driving pleasure.

Starting at 9:00 a.m., participants in the 5- or 10-kilometer race will have the opportunity to be able to admire the Junior in the large stage area at the end of their route that leads from the Prater Hauptallee, near Pierre-de-Coubertin-Platz, to the finish line at Ernst Happel Stadium. Of course, in addition to the participants, the public and interested adults will also be able to take a closer look at the new Alfa Romeo Junior, directly in the big stage area.

A sporty soul available with two different types of engines. In fact, the Junior presents itself to the Austrian public after its world debut in Milan available in two variants. One 100% electric, equipped with a 54 kWh battery and a range of more than 410 km according to WLTP. The electric Junior represents the ultimate expression of Alfa Romeo technology. The second version is the Hybrid, which combines a 136-hp combustion engine with a 48V Mild Hybrid system for a perfect blend of performance and efficiency.

Alfa Romeo Junior stands out decisively for its design, which reinterprets in a modern way the features that have made the brand’s history. Sleek, sporty lines blend perfectly with cutting-edge technological elements in connectivity and dynamic driving, resulting in a car that fully represents Alfa Romeo sportiness. The 10.25-inch digital TFT instrument cluster can provide all the driving information you need. While the 10.25-inch center touchscreen allows the driver to manage infotainment, connectivity and vehicle settings with ease. The Junior is also equipped with “Hey Alfa” voice assistant. This feature, allows you to control the various functions of the car and interact with the infotainment system in a simple and intuitive way. The system is set up to be able to add AI ChatGPT software capabilities in the future, offering even smarter and safer driving in all aspects.

The Alfa Romeo Junior boasts a chassis designed to offer a precise and responsive ride, ensuring maximum driving pleasure in all situations. Technology is put at the service of driving pleasure, with driver assistance systems that support the driver at all times. Stepping aboard the Alfa Romeo Junior, one is enveloped in an atmosphere of refinement and elegance. High-quality materials blend beautifully with state-of-the-art technology, creating a comfortable and connected environment.

The car will be on show in the big stage area and will be used as a race car during the event, embodying the concept of sportiness even more. The new Alfa Romeo Junior’s arrival on Austrian market is a big step for the brand, which aims to win over an ever-widening audience with innovative and technologically advanced models.