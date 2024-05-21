Alfa Romeo Junior: orders open for the SUV in another country

Alfa Romeo has announced the opening of orders and prices for the new Alfa Romeo Junior electric, the zero-emission version of the model that marks the brand’s return to the most relevant segment of the European market. The car is now available also in Portugal starting from 38,500 euros.

Alfa Romeo‘s first 100% electric model is available with two different powertrains, 156 or 240 horsepower, both with front-wheel drive and associated with a 54 kWh battery capacity to ensure a maximum range of 410 kilometers in the combined WLTP cycle. The maximum charging power in direct current is 100 kW, which allows increasing the charge level of the Alfa Romeo Junior electric battery from 10 to 80% in just 30 minutes.

The work developed by the Alfa Romeo Centro Stile also redefines the design canons of the category, with lines that immediately promote an emotional bond with Alfa Romeo Junior. Behind the wheel, the pleasure that has always defined the driving experience of an Alfa Romeo car is also guaranteed by the best dynamic performance in its category.

In Portugal, the Alfa Romeo Junior in the electric version with a 156 hp engine starts at 38,500 euros, while the electric version in the “Speciale” trim with a 156 HP engine starts at 40,500 euros. Finally, the electric version in the “Veloce” trim with 240 HP has a price of 47,500 euros. We will therefore see what the reception of Portuguese customers will be for the new entry-level model of the Biscione car manufacturer which, as we know, is produced in Poland at the Stellantis plant in Tychy.