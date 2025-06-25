Alfa Romeo Junior, now also available in Japan

The special limited-edition “Junior Ibrida Speciale” model will be available in a limited run of 200 units

Alfa Romeo Junior is now in dealerships in Japan

Stellantis Japan Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; President and CEO: Hitoshi Narita) will launch the new Alfa Romeo compact SUV “Alfa Romeo Junior” at authorized Alfa Romeo dealers throughout Japan starting Tuesday, June 24, 2025. The manufacturer’s recommended retail price is 4,200,000 yen (including tax) for the “Junior Hybrid” hybrid model and 5,560,000 yen (including tax) for the “Junior Electric Premium” electric vehicle. In addition , the limited edition “Junior Hybrid Special” to celebrate the launch will go on sale throughout Japan from the same day, with only 200 units available. The manufacturer’s suggested retail price is 5,330,000 yen (including tax)



Alfa Romeo has a 115-year history. On June 24, 1910, the day Alfa Romeo was founded in Milan, we will announce the Junior, a compact SUV that inherits the spirit of sports cars by reinterpreting it in the modern era. The name Junior comes from the “GT 1300 Junior” that appeared in the 1960s. This model inherits the design of the sporty “Giulia Sprint GT,” known for its elegant lines and high performance, and is a sporty model that has given lightness and driving pleasure to many. An Italian design that breathes tradition and innovation .

The exterior design, by the Turin-based Alfa Romeo Style Center, incorporates traditional Alfa Romeo design throughout. It features triple front headlights, an evolved three-lobed front grille, and the “Coda Tronca” design method pioneered by Alfa Romeo in the 1960s (a design in which the rear end is cut off to improve aerodynamic properties). It embodies functional and passionate Italian design.

The interior is inspired by Alfa Romeo’s unique driver-centric cabin and incorporates the latest technologies. The layout allows for quick and intuitive operation. Instruments on the dashboard are recessed as in a race car, with a telescope design that provides high visibility while evoking the car’s motorsport DNA. A 10.25-inch touchscreen is located in the center, allowing the driver to customize the home screen to his or her liking and quickly access desired functions.

LED lights are positioned around the air-conditioning vents, meters and console, and ambient lighting is used to create a high-quality atmosphere and an uplifting feeling inside the cabin at night.

hybrid and electric

Two types of powertrains are available: hybrid and electric. The first is the mild hybrid Hybrid, consisting of a 1.2-liter DOHC turbocharged 3-cylinder inline engine, a newly developed dual-clutch transmission (eDCT) with an integrated 16 kW electric motor, and a 48 V battery. The second is the Electric Electric Vehicle, which boasts a range of 494 km according to the WLTP standard.



Hybrid is a mild hybrid that offers the lightweight ride and high fuel efficiency typical of Alfa Romeo. The engine uses the Miller cycle to improve thermal efficiency. In addition, the variable geometry turbocharger provides constant torque from low to high rpm. Engine durability has also been improved thanks to the improved valve train. The maximum power output of the whole system is 145 hp.

When starting or queuing, the car can be powered only by the electric motor in situations where frequent stops and restarts occur. In addition, even when the electric motor is running, the car can move forward slowly in creep driving mode when the accelerator is released, just as when the engine is running. In addition, it is equipped with a steering wheel-mounted shift lever that allows the driver to enjoy driving with the feel of a manual transmission.



Electric is equipped with a high-capacity 54 kWh lithium-ion battery, which achieves a maximum range of 494 km (WLTP), enabling long-range driving with confidence. It also features a system that automatically regulates battery temperature, ensuring stable driving range and long life. It supports both CHAdeMO fast charging and normal charging, enabling smooth charging even on the move.



The motor develops maximum power of 115 kW (156 hp) and maximum torque of 270 Nm, providing the powerful and smooth ride that only an electric vehicle can offer.

The four distinctive Junior models are available in two trims: Hybrid (HEV) and Electric (EV). In addition, a special limited-edition hybrid model, the Junior Hybrid Special, is available as a special launch trim.