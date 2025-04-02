Totem GT Super: restmod 40 examples inspired by the Alfa Romeo GTA Junior

The Totem GT Super is a car that celebrates the history of the Italian Biscione brand with unparalleled design and attention to detail. Every element is designed to pay homage to the legendary Alfa Romeos of the past, creating an unforgettable driving and visual experience.

Restmod Totem GT Super “Jarama” – Alfa Romeo GTA Junior 1300

The legacy of Italian motoring lives again in a work of art on four wheels: the Totem GT Super. This restomod, with a limited production run of only 40 examples, draws inspiration from the legendary Alfa Romeo GTA Junior 1300 (Type 105).

Standing out among these jewels is the “Jarama” version, a tribute to Alfa Romeo’s triumph in the 1972 European Touring Car Championship on the Spanish circuit that gives it its name.

The Totem GT Super “Jarama” is not a simple reproduction, but a contemporary reinterpretation of an icon. Every detail is meticulously cared for, combining the classic essence of the GTA Junior with state-of-the-art technologies and materials.

Among the iconic racing car models, the legend of the GTA Junior 1300 still shines today. This car, after a strenuous four-hour competition, took the victory, leaving an indelible mark in motor racing history.

Totem GT Super Blu Cervino

The star car we can see here from the photos is a sublime expression of this heritage. It is a Totem GT Super, a one-of-a-kind car born from the “Individual Program” of a niche company. Its bodywork, hand-painted in a triple-layer Blu Cervino shade enriched with mica, catches the eye with exceptional brilliance. This color enhances the sinuous lines of the model, creating a visual link with the charisma typical of Alfa Romeos of the past.

The interior of the Totem GT Super is a well-researched and detailed blend of elegance and sportiness. Carefully selected Connolly Cognac leather covers every surface, from the seats to the cockpit ceiling, creating an atmosphere of enveloping luxury. A touch of vintage class is provided by the two TAG Heuer chronographs, positioned on the passenger-side dashboard, recalling the golden age of motor racing.

The cabin is embellished with racing materials such as aluminum and carbon fiber, which help reduce weight and create a sporty aesthetic. Every detail is given the utmost attention to provide an engaging and fulfilling driving experience.

The bodywork, made of high-quality composite materials, proudly sports side badges that blend Alfa Romeo heritage with the exclusive “Jarama” designation.

Under the hood roars a powerful 2.8-liter twin-turbo V6 engine, an evolution of the powerplant that powers the modern Giulia GTA, developed in collaboration with Italtecnica Engineering. This mechanical gem, with four valves per cylinder, is available in two configurations:

ITV61: 600 hp and 700 Nm of torque

ITV62: 750 hp and 850 Nm of torque

In both cases, power is transmitted to the rear wheels through a 6-speed manual transmission, ensuring a pure and exciting driving experience. The low weight of only 1180 kg further enhances the performance of this extraordinary car.

The starting price of the Totem GT Super exceeds half a million euros, reflecting the exclusivity and quality craftsmanship of this car. However, the endless customization options offered by Totem Automobili allow customers to create a custom car according to their own tastes and desires.

Totem Automobili

This top-level restomod is the result of the passion and determination of Riccardo Quaggio, former Alfa Romeo designer and founder of Totem Automobili. Quaggio, together with a team of highly qualified engineers and technicians, has created a car that blends classic elegance with modern performance.

Compared to the GTA Junior 1300, the Totem GT Super has dimensions increased by 10 percent in length, width and height, a sign of the times that is also reflected in the 17-inch wheels, which are more generous than the original model’s 15 inches. However, the classic 12-hole design of the wheels has been preserved, maintaining a link to the past.