Alfa Romeo: Junior is just the first piece in the Biscione’s revival

Alfa Romeo Junior, presented last year, has already exceeded 30,000 orders globally and continues to grow week by week. The brand’s return to the B segment of the market seems to be heading in the right direction, despite initial controversies and some enthusiasts who were puzzled by the model’s new look. However, the market appears to be proving the Italian car manufacturer right, as it intends to become Stellantis group’s global premium brand over the next few years, establishing itself definitively outside Europe as well.

Many new developments in the pipeline for Alfa Romeo, which seems to have started well with Junior

This is just the beginning for Alfa Romeo, which will revolutionize its range in the coming years with the launch of a new model every year. It starts already in 2025 with the debut of the new Stelvio SUV next summer, followed in 2026 by the new generation of Giulia. These are two fundamental cars for the grand relaunch of the brand, which has resumed generating profits under Stellantis. Both cars will be made in Italy and will be based on the STLA Large platform, the same as the Dodge Charger Daytona and Jeep Wagoneer S. Unlike what was initially planned, there will also be combustion engine versions. The V6 of the Quadrifoglio will probably survive too, initially planned to be exclusively electric with 1,000 HP.

But the innovations for Alfa Romeo are set to continue with the arrival in 2027 of E-Jet, which will mark the brand’s return to the E segment. This will also be an unusual car, neither a sedan nor a crossover, that will pioneer a new type of vehicle, amazing people with its design. 2028 could be the year of the new Tonale, while other surprises are in store by 2030. Some speculate about another SUV, others think a sedan might arrive, and the most optimistic ones think of some sports car, perhaps not necessarily in limited edition.

Much, however, will depend on how things go for Junior, Stelvio, and Giulia. If sales reward the upcoming novelties, then dreaming is permitted.