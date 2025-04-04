Dodge Charger Daytona’s first crash allegedly caused by stuck accelerator

A specimen of the recent electric Dodge Charger Daytona has already ended up at an auction center after an accident. The vehicle, with damage to the front, was reportedly involved in an accident caused by a malfunction of the accelerator.

Damaged Dodge Charger Daytona ends up at auction after serious accident

The car, located in Austin, had driven just 682 miles before the accident. The damage primarily includes external elements such as headlights, bumpers, and splitter, while the supporting structure appears to have remained intact. The deployment of airbags likely determined the insurance company’s decision to consider the vehicle as a write-off.

This R/T model, with a starting value of about $60,000, features a dual-motor system that delivers 420 horsepower with all-wheel drive. According to an industry expert, this was not a case of reckless driving but a technical defect that prevented the driver from controlling the vehicle’s acceleration.

The problem of the stuck accelerator has reportedly been reported by other owners in dedicated online forums, creating concern in the buyer community. The expert has called for immediate intervention from the automaker and relevant authorities, citing other similar cases appearing at auction centers. The issue remains controversial, with rumors about attempts by the company to limit the spread of testimonials regarding these episodes.

This is certainly not good publicity, considering that sales have not been strong so far. The Dodge Charger Daytona has sold 1,947 units in the first quarter of 2025, averaging about 22 units per day. This problem, if extended to other examples of the model, could cause significant issues for the sales of the electric muscle car.