Alfa Romeo Junior: here’s how it would have looked as a sporty coupe

Alfa Romeo unveiled its new entry-level B-SUV in April 2024. We’re naturally referring to Alfa Romeo Junior, which as everyone will remember was initially called Milano but then, due to various controversies with the Italian government related to the fact that it’s produced in Tychy, Poland and violated a law on Italian Sounding, underwent a name change.

Alfa Romeo Junior: here’s how it would have looked as a sports coupé

Many fans of the Italian automaker would have preferred the Alfa Romeo Junior name to be used for a more sporty model more in line with the brand’s tradition and with vehicles that have used the same name in the past.

On this topic, Michele Leonello, former Alfa Romeo designer, wanted to imagine how the Junior would look as a sports coupé, creating an elegant and extremely sporty vehicle. The final design evokes regret for his departure from the company, as this is truly the Junior that enthusiasts would have wanted to see, regardless of its electric configuration.

Leonello‘s interpretation of Alfa Romeo Junior Coupé modernizes the coupé concept, moving away from the large panels of the production crossover. His version features a sleek silhouette, with a small greenhouse, well-defined sides, and a short front overhang, emphasizing its sporty stance. The wheels, featuring the recognizable trefoil design, perfectly fill the wheel arches, helping create an athletic and dynamic harmony.

“This project reflects my personal vision, with some intentional stylistic liberties taken along the way. Whether everyone likes it or not, my goal is to delight Alfa Romeo enthusiasts, as I continue to have a deep passion for this iconic brand. After all, the heart always knows what’s best,” Leonello stated in his social media post.

The enthusiasm for the B-SUV, available in both electric and hybrid versions, is nevertheless sky-high, considering that orders in Europe have currently reached 10,000 units. In recent weeks, initial sales data indicated that Junior has even surpassed the Giulia. The Italian automaker expects to sell between 50,000 and 70,000 units of Alfa Romeo Junior annually, and with the possible debut in the United States, this becomes more than possible.