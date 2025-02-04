Alfa Romeo Junior elected “New car of the Year 2025″

Alfa Romeo Junior, a car that embodies the essence of Italian style and sportiness, is set to win the hearts of Alfisti and a new generation of enthusiasts. With its compact and dynamic design, the Junior marks the brand’s return to the B-segment, one of the most important in the European automotive scene. The Junior has been called the only one that can “dialogue” with those who loved the Giulietta and MiTo, and attract a new generation of Alfisti to itself.

Alfa Romeo Junior was voted “New car of the Year 2025″

Alfa Romeo’s 2025 opens with a prestigious result: the public of Quattroruote has in fact expressed its preference for the Alfa Romeo Junior as “La Novità 2025” (“The Novelty 2025” or “New car of the Year 2025″). The vote, cast online by a passionate and enthusiastic audience, awarded the Biscione’s newest masterpiece with 16 percent of the preferences, outperforming the other 19 candidates selected by the editorial staff as the most interesting new cars of the previous year.

The Junior is the only one able to “dialogue” with Giulietta and MiTo lovers

Sporty in soul, compact in size and Italian style at first glance. Junior represents the new gateway to the Alfa Romeo world for all those, Alfisti but not only, who were waiting for the return of the brand in the B segment, one of the most relevant in Italy and Europe. To play a leading role, Alfa Romeo offers the sportiest and most exciting compact car to drive in the entire category, the only one able to “dialogue” with those who loved Giulietta and MiTo, and attract a new generation of Alfisti to itself.

Available in two configurations, hybrid and electric, the new Junior joins the six other Alfa Romeo models that have already won the competition: 147 (2001), MiTo (2009), Giulietta (2011), Giulia (2017), Stelvio (2018) and Tonale (2023).

Alfa Romeo Junior: the award and sales success

Antonella Bruno, Stellantis Country Manager in Italy said, “Alfa Romeo Junior is a model we believe in a lot, and the results confirm this: nearly 5,000 orders and 2,300 registrations in the second half of last year. Its distinctive design and brilliant performance are winning over a younger, more dynamic audience, with excellent customer feedback.”

Raffaele Russo, Managing Director of Alfa Romeo Italia, added: “Receiving this award is a source of great pride for us and pushes us to do better every day. Indeed, the Quattroruote audience appreciated the value and beauty of our Junior, a cool and unique object that combines attractive styling with the most advanced technology in terms of connectivity and driving dynamics.”