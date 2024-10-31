Alfa Romeo Junior collects a Style Award at the Auto Moto Grand Prix

The Alfa Romeo Junior, a concentrate of sportiness and compactness, continues to reap success. At the prestigious Auto Moto Grand Prix 2024, it won a new Style Award, confirming it as a style icon in the automotive scene. Available in three versions – Hybrid, Electric and the high-performance Veloce – the Alfa Romeo Junior offers a perfect blend of Italian design and cutting-edge technology. This award comes after the triumph of the Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale, which last year won the Sport Award, consolidating Alfa Romeo’s leadership in the sports car sector.

Here also comes the second award for the Alfa Romeo brand at the Auto Moto Grand Prix. In fact in two years, after the Sport Award for the Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale comes the award for the new Junior.

This is a Style Award, received precisely during the 2024 edition of the Auto Moto Grand Prix.This news comes from the official press release published today October 31, 2024.

And let’s remember that this latest award comes after recently winning the autonis award in Germany. For as we had already mentioned in a previous article, the Alfa Romeo Junior also received the first Autonis award for the best design in the compact SUV category, organized by the German magazine ‘Auto Motor und Sport’.

Alfa Romeo Junior, sportiness in B-segment with wide range of engines

Alfa Romeo Junior reintroduces Alfa Romeo-specific sportiness in the B-segment. Faithful to the brand’s heritage, Alfa Romeo Junior presents a new styling language and a wide range of engines adapted to everyone’s needs with a 136-horsepower hybrid version (Hybrid) and. two electric versions of 156 and 280 horsepower (Electric with WLTP range of up to 410 km and Veloce, the first true sports car in its segment).

Staying true to its mission as the Stellantis Group’s global premium brand, Alfa Romeo offers exceptional equipment around five richly equipped, functional and emotional trims, starting at 29,500 euros for Junior Hybrid and 38,500 euros for Junior Electric.

“With Junior, Alfa Romeo continues to accumulate awards,” comments Alain Descat, Director of Alfa Romeo France. “This Style Award recognizes the outstanding work of the Alfa Romeo Style Center, which brings a sporty and urban signature to the B-segment. The success of orders since its launch in France shows that Junior clearly differentiates itself from the competition. The unique Italian design is just one of the reasons why Alfa Romeo Junior is winning new customers. Its innovative technology and sportiness are other important factors in the act of purchase. ”

For this third edition, the Auto Moto Grand Prix brought together all the big names in mobility in the French market. Awarded on the sidelines of the Paris Motor Show, the Style Prize is one of the most anticipated awards. As previously anticipated, it was last year that the Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale received the Sports Car of the Year award.