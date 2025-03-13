Alfa Romeo Junior affected by headlight and power steering recall

Alfa Romeo Junior: technical recall for headlights and power steering, but sales success continues

The new Alfa Romeo Junior, the compact SUV that marks the Biscione’s debut in the electric vehicle segment, is enjoying considerable sales success, with more than 27,000 orders registered within months of its launch. This model, which aims to win back fans of the iconic Giulietta and MiTo, has quickly established itself as a favorite choice among the brand’s enthusiasts. Deliveries of this successful model began last fall, offering several powertrain options. These include hybrid versions with 136 horsepower, rising to 145 in the recent Q4 variant. Also available are electric models with 156 horsepower, and the top-of-the-line Veloce version, which delivers 280 horsepower.

Now, however, a small percentage of Alfa Romeo Juniors are affected by a technical recall concerning the operation of the front headlights and power steering. Specifically, the recall is related to potential anomalies in the automatic adjustment of the LED headlights and possible incorrect calibration of the power steering system.

Alfa Romeo promptly initiated a recall campaign to address these issues, demonstrating its commitment to the safety and quality of its vehicles. Owners of the affected cars will be contacted directly by the automaker to carry out the necessary inspection and repair work.

Despite this recall, as I said, the commercial success of the Alfa Romeo Junior does not seem to be compromised. Public enthusiasm for this new model, which combines distinctive design, cutting-edge technology and brilliant performance, remains precisely high.

Recalls for problems with Alfa Romeo Junior’s Matrix LED headlights and power steering

Of these recent recalls regarding some technical issues with the new Alfa Romeo Junior, it is important to note that not all units produced are affected.

According to the European recall database, the first problem found concerns the front headlights with Matrix LED technology. Specifically, an incorrect calibration has been detected that prevents the automatic adjustment of the headlight beam. This defect, identified by recall code 6968, affects 6,486 units of the Alfa Romeo Junior, both hybrid and electric versions. Of the hybrid units produced between September and December 2024. And of the electric units produced between May and December 2024.

The planned solution involves a procedure to relearn the Matrix LED headlight module, which will be done quickly at authorized Alfa Romeo workshops.

The second problem, as I mentioned above, concerns power steering, identified by recall code 6977. In this case, an incorrect calibration has been found that can lead to the automatic deactivation of the lane departure warning system in curves, at a minimum speed of 90 km/h. This defect affects 6,786 units of the Alfa Romeo Junior and may be related to the problem with the Matrix LED headlights. Again, power steering recalibration is planned to resolve the issue.