Alfa Romeo Junior 2024: here’s what the new compact SUV could look like

The Alfa Romeo Junior is the current provisional name for the B-SUV that the Biscione automotive brand will unveil next year in the first quarter. Significant news is expected about this model soon. It is rumored that the official name of this future entry-level Alfa Romeo will be revealed in a matter of days. Jean Philippe Imparato, CEO of Alfa Romeo, has indeed confirmed that December would be the month when this car will finally get its official name.

New designs for the Alfa Romeo Junior, whose official name we will know in a few days, are circulating on the web

The latest render published is by Brazilian designer Kleber Silva, who has envisioned the look of Alfa Romeo’s next car in this way. We know that with a price of around 28.000 – 30.000 euros, it will be the new entry-level of the brand. This will be the first Biscione car to feature a completely electric version in its range, with a 156 horsepower engine and a range of about 400 km, which should increase to 550 km in the city.

It’s also known that it will be produced in Tychy, Poland and that the CMP platform, already used by cars like the Jeep Avenger and Fiat 600, will be employed for its production. The Alfa Romeo Junior range will also include a hybrid version, which will be the entry-level of the range and might also feature a second electric version with 240 horsepower. This could have the same engine as the upcoming Lancia Ypsilon HF.

We will therefore see what else emerges about this anticipated vehicle that is expected to contribute significantly to the growth in sales and market share of Alfa Romeo, which has promised that this model will fully respect the tradition and DNA of the historic Milanese brand.