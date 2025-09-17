Alfa Romeo: is this what the brand’s new crossover will look like?

In the coming years, Alfa Romeo will expand its lineup with strategically important models: from the next generations of the Giulia and Stelvio, to the successor of the Tonale, the possible return to the E-segment, and the arrival of a mid-size SUV positioned between the Junior and the Tonale. While the brand’s official roadmap is still awaited, speculation and digital renderings continue to circulate online. Among them is a recent design shared on Instagram by digital creator @cool.car.design, showcasing a personal interpretation of an unidentified Alfa Romeo crossover.

Alfa Romeo: here’s how the brand’s next crossover could look

Although intriguing, the project seems to diverge from the design language that will characterize Alfa Romeo’s upcoming models, all set to draw inspiration from the Junior’s styling, which has already collected nearly 55,000 orders. In this render, however, the crossover displays a sleek and refined design, featuring clean lines, balanced proportions, and pronounced shoulders that emphasize solidity. Flush door handles and a gently arched roofline toward the rear add both dynamism and elegance.

At the front, the signature Alfa Romeo grille remains, flanked by a new light signature with precisely integrated DRLs, while the main headlights, positioned lower, give the model a more sophisticated look. The sculpted hood reinforces its sporty attitude, while the rear stands out with thin LED bars connecting the taillights, a sloping rear window, and a bumper with black protective elements. A two-tone red and black paint finish combined with sporty alloy wheels completes the look, giving it a bold character.

It should be noted, however, that Alfa Romeo’s official design direction will follow a different path, more closely aligned with the aesthetic philosophy inaugurated by the Junior. The next-generation Stelvio, likely to be the first model revealed, will offer a concrete preview of the styling journey the brand intends to pursue.