Alfa Romeo: major news coming in early 2026 about an all-new model

Alfa Romeo plans production of a new model at the Melfi plant, set to debut in the coming years. At the moment, only a few details are known: the vehicle will be built on the STLA Medium platform, measure around 4.6 meters (15.1 ft) in length, slightly longer than the Tonale, and will be offered with both combustion and electric powertrains. Production is scheduled to begin around 2027. There is still uncertainty about the name, but official news is expected at the beginning of 2026, likely during the presentation of Stellantis’ new industrial plan by Antonio Filosa, the group’s new CEO.

Alfa Romeo: the new SUV from Melfi could prove as crucial as the Junior

At the start of next year, we should have a clearer picture of this new Alfa Romeo destined for Melfi. It’s not yet certain whether it will represent a new generation of the Tonale or an entirely new model, though its dimensions suggest it could be the Tonale’s successor. It’s also possible that its 2027 arrival will coincide with the end of Tonale production in Pomigliano, though the two could coexist for a time, especially if they carry different names. What seems almost certain is a sportier, more dynamic design, featuring sleek lines, a truncated tail, central license plate, and a front end inspired by the Junior.

The new model will play a major strategic role, not only for Alfa Romeo but also for the Melfi facility, which could benefit from it as much as with the future Lancia Gamma and Jeep Compass. Alfa Romeo CEO Santo Ficili and Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa are expected to reveal the next steps in what promises to be a pivotal project for the future of the brand.