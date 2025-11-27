Alfa Romeo introduces the Giulia and Stelvio Intensa in Japan

Stellantis Japan has opened orders in Japan for two special editions dedicated to its flagship performance models, the Giulia Intensa and Stelvio Intensa, both offered in extremely limited numbers. Only 73 Giulia units and just 12 Stelvio units will be available to Japanese customers starting on November 26, 2025. Prices start at around 7.5 million yen for the sedan, equivalent to just over €41,000, while the SUV reaches 8.9 million yen, approaching €50,000.

Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio Intensa launch in Japan as Limited Editions

These special editions focus entirely on a refined and strongly distinctive image. The bodywork is enhanced with gold-toned details that reference the brand’s historic values of victory, prestige and exclusivity. The interior follows the same philosophy, with tan-colored inserts, higher-grade materials and a level of craftsmanship that highlights classic Italian elegance.

The Intensa series is not entirely new. Since February, it has already been available on Alfa Romeo’s main European models, where it has received very positive feedback. In Japan, the first example of this line, the Tonale Intensa introduced in September, has already earned strong praise, paving the way for the arrival of both the Giulia and the Stelvio in this special trim.

The Alfa Romeo Giulia Intensa is based on the Veloce version and fully retains the sporting character that has always defined the brand’s iconic sedan. The 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine delivers lively performance combined with smooth power delivery, while the balanced weight distribution ensures precise and engaging handling. Elegant proportions and a refined cabin turn even daily driving into a premium experience.

The Alfa Romeo Stelvio Intensa, derived from the Stelvio Veloce, brings the same sporting DNA into the SUV world. Its road presence is both imposing and sleek, with sculpted surfaces that convey a strong sense of dynamism. The responsive steering, well-calibrated weight distribution and lightweight structure allow for surprisingly agile handling for an SUV of this size. Inside, comfort and technology merge with advanced driver-assistance systems, while this special edition also features dedicated finishes and Alfa Active Suspension designed to enhance dynamic behavior even off-road.