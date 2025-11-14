New Alfa Romeo Stelvio: the SUV keeps its sporty soul with stunning design and top performance

The new Alfa Romeo Stelvio will arrive later than expected, with its debut now planned between late 2027 and early 2028. Originally scheduled for 2025 as a fully electric model, the project was pushed back after Alfa Romeo decided to bring hybrid variants back into the lineup. This shift required a deeper redesign of the SUV and a longer development timeline. Despite the delay, the brand remains confident and believes the extra time will allow the Stelvio to reach a higher level of refinement.

New Alfa Romeo Stelvio: redesigned on STLA Large with hybrid and electric powertrains

The upcoming Stelvio will be built at the Cassino plant and will use the STLA Large platform, shared with the next-generation Giulia. The idea of keeping a thermal version on the Giorgio platform has been officially ruled out. Every configuration, hybrid or electric, will be engineered on STLA Large, a choice that will also make the SUV slightly larger than before.

On the design side, sources who have seen the final sketches describe a model more aggressive and visually striking than any of the early renders. The proportions have evolved, the stance is sportier, and the overall look is said to be more mature, with several new design elements introduced specifically for the new generation.

Under the hood, pure combustion engines are not returning. The thermal range will be limited to hybrid systems, while the electric lineup will include high-performance variants, including one rumored to reach close to 1,000 horsepower. A long-range EREV version is also planned. Among the possible powertrains are the new Hurricane turbo engine and an electrified Nettuno V6, although final decisions have not yet been confirmed.

Whichever configuration customers choose, Alfa Romeo aims to preserve what defines the brand: sharp responses, precision and genuine driving pleasure. The new Alfa Romeo Stelvio is one of the most important products in the brand’s global relaunch, and the company is taking no shortcuts to ensure it remains a benchmark in the premium SUV segment.