Alfa Romeo: history revived with the 33 Stradale and exclusive new models

Alfa Romeo recently unveiled a special program called “Bottega” dedicated to building exclusive limited series models that pay homage to the masterpieces of its glorious past.

Alfa Romeo: making a comeback to the past with the Bottega program

Subsequently to the huge trump obtained by the new 33 Stradale, i.e., the modern reinterpretation of the famous and legendary car of the 1960s, Alfa Romeo has now announced that a future full of surprises will take place for the brand and at the same time for its fans. The “Bottega” program is intended to commemorate Alfa Romeo’s glorious history with an entirely exclusive series of models that will be responsible for recalling the masterpieces that have made a legend out of the brand.

The only 33 specimens that were produced have all been sold already at mind-boggling figures. This is further proof of the appeal of the Biscione brand that never changes. So the 33 Stradale represented a successful operation that was characterized by an emotional aspect such as nostalgia, with the great ability to flawlessly combine new technologies with the cars that made people dream.

Alejandro Mesonero-Romanos, head of Alfa Romeo design, also reveals plans for the future. Indeed, he confirmed that the 33 Stradale was just the beginning. It has every intention of keeping creating amazement among devotees with new designs which keep the essence of Alfa Romeo’s DNA alive.

Although Mesonero-Romanos keeps the details confidential, he has not at all hidden his passion for the TZ, a model that could most likely appear among the upcoming giveaways. But the possibilities are of course endless, as the brand has a rich history, which has always been characterized by a collection of dream cars. Mesonero-Romanos also stated that Alfa Romeo has both the history and the technology and passion to be able to create completely unique cars. Mesonero-Romanos also says that the Alfa Romeo team is ready to amaze globally with new creations that will celebrate the brand’s past and take it into a surely glorious future.

By the end of the year we may have the first clues about the next project in the Bottega program. Alfa Romeo fans will surely be waiting to find out what the next jewel the brand will make available on the world market.

In addition to the exclusive models of the Bottega program, Alfa Romeo continues its work toward the future by operating with a full range of electric and hybrid cars that will be able to combine high performance and respect for the environment. A resolutely concrete engagement towards a more sustainable future for all, while never having to give up the driving pleasure and design that have always distinguished the Alfa Romeo brand.