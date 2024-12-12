Alfa Romeo: here’s what’s coming in 2025

Next year is shaping up to be decisive for Alfa Romeo, which will be among the main protagonists with the launch of a fundamental model for the brand: the new Stelvio. The second generation of the celebrated SUV will debut in spring, likely in April 2025, and will bring numerous innovations, also providing a preview of what the future holds. Stellantis aims to transform Alfa Romeo into a global premium brand, and the new Stelvio will play a fundamental role in this strategy.

Alfa Romeo: 2025 will be an important year for the brand

Produced at the Cassino plant in Italy on the STLA Large platform, the new Stelvio will be the first model in Europe to use this architecture, already introduced in the United States with the Dodge Charger Daytona and Jeep Wagoneer S. Compared to the current version, the SUV will grow in size and feature a completely renewed style, establishing itself as one of the main protagonists of 2025 for the Biscione.

However, the debut of the new Stelvio won’t be the only news. During the next year, a first assessment will be made of the sales performance of the B-SUV Junior, Alfa Romeo‘s entry-level SUV, which will complete its first year on the market and has begun its “career” with excellent feedback, already surpassing models like the Giulia.

Finally, 2025 will also be important as it approaches the debut of the new Alfa Romeo Giulia, scheduled for spring 2026. There’s a high probability that the second-generation sedan will be unveiled in preview towards the end of next year.

2025 thus promises to be a year full of changes and innovations for Alfa Romeo, also under the guidance of new CEO Santo Ficili, who succeeded Jean-Philippe Imparato in recent months. It will be an opportunity to begin understanding the brand’s future strategies and its journey towards a new era.