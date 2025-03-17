Alfa Romeo: here’s how the Biscione’s plans could change

2025 should be the year of the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio. However, there are rumors of some problems that could push the brand to postpone the debut even to early 2026. At the moment, these are just rumors, and officially it remains confirmed that we will see the new Stelvio by 2025. However, it’s possible that even if the presentation remains in 2025, its actual arrival on the market could slip to 2026. In that case, obviously, the plans for future launches would change.

The possible delay of Alfa Romeo Stelvio could cause quite a few problems

Consequently, the new Alfa Romeo Giulia could also slip by a year, from 2026 to 2027. At that point, one wonders if the brand will unveil two cars in the same year, given that 2027 was initially given as the year of the probable debut of the new E-segment model nicknamed E-Jet, with which the Italian car manufacturer will finally return to that category. According to some, all this could cause chain delays in the debuts of future Biscione models. Remember that from now until 2030, one debut per year was planned. Obviously, it’s still too early to be alarmed. Everything could normalize with the timely debut of Stelvio.

Remember that the latter was initially supposed to debut in the spring of 2025, as anticipated by the former CEO of Stellantis’ premium brand Jean Philippe Imparato, who had indicated April as the most likely month for its presentation. More recently, June had been mentioned, on the occasion of the brand’s 115 years of activity, but there is still no certain news at the moment. Certainly, there have been no sightings or spy photos of the camouflaged prototype of the Alfa Romeo model on the road. This too could be a sign of some delay.

Surely in the coming months, we will have clearer ideas. In the meantime, from Italy, it is said that the production of the new generation of Stelvio will not start in 2025.