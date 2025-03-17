New Alfa Romeo Giulia: the upcoming 2027 Coupe SUV reveals a stunning silhouette

The future Alfa Romeo Giulia will abandon its role as a challenger to premium sedans to reinvent itself in a completely different segment. The next generation will present itself as a high-end compact crossover, characterized by greater ground clearance and a design that nods to the world of SUV coupes. A hard blow to the heart for Biscione enthusiasts, who will have to say “goodbye” to the sedan.

Alfa Romeo Giulia: here’s what the new SUV Coupe generation could look like

These aren’t simply speculations, as confirmation came directly from Alfa Romeo’s CEO, Santo Ficili, who revealed the brand’s plans at the beginning of the year. The new model will in fact have proportions similar to those of the Stelvio, with which it will share platform and technology.

According to the most recent rumors, the new Giulia will have a raised fastback design, while the future Stelvio will maintain a more traditional crossover look. In this way, the two models will avoid direct competition. Both should feature a front end with similar design, with a modern reinterpretation of the classic Alfa Romeo grille. The Giulia, however, will aim for a sportier profile, with an inclined roofline and a less spacious trunk compared to the Stelvio.

The interior will be a concentration of innovation, with evolved infotainment systems based on artificial intelligence, latest generation driving assistants, and improved build quality. Under the hood, the new Giulia will be based on Stellantis’ STLA Large platform, the same as the Dodge Charger Daytona, offering completely electric powertrains and, probably, hybrid variants. The Stelvio will also follow this path, debuting with a zero-emission version, followed by electrified options.

For now, the definitive design of the next Giulia remains a mystery. However, with the debut of the new Stelvio expected already for this year and the Giulia expected for 2026, speculations are multiplying.

The idea of a Giulia transformed into a fastback crossover has already inspired numerous digital interpretations from enthusiasts. One of the latest renderings emerged on social media, created by vburlapp, proposes a generic idea of the model, with a fluid silhouette and details that could suggest a concrete Alfa Romeo creation.