Alfa Romeo: here are all the models coming in the next few years

Alfa Romeo is gearing up to launch numerous innovations in the coming years. The automotive world is abuzz with curiosity about its future vehicles as Stellantis aims to transform the Italian car manufacturer into its global premium brand. In less than a month, the B-SUV Milano will debut, becoming the entry level of the lineup, and we will understand the design strategy the Italian brand has embarked on.

Alfa Romeo Milano, Stelvio, and Giulia: all the models set to debut in the market in the coming years

In 2025 and 2026, the new Stelvio and Giulia are expected to debut, transforming to become suitable for the global market and specifically for the European, North American, and Chinese markets. It remains unclear if these will be available only in electric versions as anticipated or if there will also be hybrid or internal combustion engine variants. Jean-Philippe Imparato, CEO of Alfa Romeo, has stated that plans could be significantly altered by political elections in Europe and the United States.

These are the vehicles officially confirmed by the brand. There’s also discussion about an Alfa Romeo E-SUV, envisioned to resemble the Ferrari Purosangue in its design and appeal, targeting the global market, and a compact sedan successor to the Giulietta designed for the European market. This could be produced in Italy at the Melfi plant, in the same Stellantis facility where the new Lancia Delta will also be manufactured. The CEO of Alfa Romeo has also mentioned a new Duetto, which could make a comeback as a limited edition car, similar to the Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale.

The coming years will be highly challenging for the Italian brand. With these new releases, Alfa Romeo aims to increase its sales by up to four times the current figures and focus on product quality.