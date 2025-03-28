Alfa Romeo Giulia, soon we’ll say goodbye to the sedan that we will never see again

Get ready, because the next generation of Alfa Romeo Giulia might abandon its glorious sports sedan past to transform into a fastback crossover. The Giulia will acquire a higher silhouette with a sloping roofline, to avoid invading the territory of the future Stelvio, which will remain faithful to its traditional SUV nature.

What’s certain is that both Alfa Romeo models will share many design elements, such as the front grille and some stylistic details. At the foundation will be the new STLA Large platform, the same used for the latest Dodge Charger. A DNA that promises solid performance, but will make Alfa Romeo purists turn up their noses.

Alfa Romeo Giulia: enthusiasts fear a disaster for the new generation

On the powertrain front, the next Stelvio should be electric first, with hybrid options arriving later. Will the Giulia follow the same path? Probably yes. But the news that makes Alfa enthusiasts’ hearts beat faster is that the V6 could survive to give new life to the Quadrifoglio version. It could be partially electrified to improve emissions and consumption, or remain 100% combustion-powered, to the joy of purists. It would be the most romantic choice, but also the least likely.

Dreaming is free, but reality seems to be pointing straight toward electrification. The renderings keep the sedan hope alive. For months, rumors and digital concepts have been circulating, trying to imagine the new Giulia. The latest graphic projects on the web, signed by Theottle, still maintain it as a sedan, giving it a completely revised front with a modern reinterpretation of the grille.

At the rear, V-shaped taillights and a full-width light bar give a futuristic touch, while sculpted fenders and muscular wheel arches enhance the sporty character. With classic Alfa Romeo wheels, the Alfa DNA is safe. If the Giulia becomes a fastback crossover, as seems written and confirmed, the challenge with premium sedans like BMW 3 Series and Mercedes C-Class will definitely close. A real shame for those who saw in Alfa the only “passionate” alternative to German dominance in the compact sports segment.

The debut of the new Giulia crossover is expected for 2026, with the market launch in 2027. A raised Giulia, for many, however, remains a heresy and not a necessary evolution.