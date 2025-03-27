Four-door Dodge Charger EV makes its public debut in California

Even though there’s still some time before the launch of the four-door Dodge Charger EV deliveries, the model made its public debut in a real setting, which gives a better idea of the product compared to the various official shots published previously. The setting chosen for this first public appearance was California, where the new car measured the impact of its design on those present.

Four-door Dodge Charger Daytona: here are new photos from an event in California

The all-new, all-electric Dodge Charger Daytona (shown here in R/T trim), the world’s quickest and most powerful muscle car, is staking claim to yet another impressive title: the world’s only all-wheel-drive muscle car.

According to management forecasts, the first cars of this type were supposed to end up in customers’ hands already in the inaugural quarter of the year, but there has been a delay in the timing due to various causes. Now there’s talk of the second half of 2025.

Meanwhile, we can see the new images of the four-door Dodge Charger Daytona, shown last weekend at SpringFest in Southern California. Obviously, the features were already known, because they were revealed in official shots previously released by the parent company. Now, however, the photos are contextualized in a real-life scenario, therefore less sterile or artificial than others. The perception, especially for those who saw it for the first time in person, has become different. Beautiful choice of the Bludicrous shade selected for this public occasion.

As with the coupe, this model will also take shape in both the electric version and the endothermic 6-cylinder biturbo version, certainly more in line with enthusiasts’ sentiment, although without the same appeal as the classic V8s. Production of the four-door Dodge Charger EV should begin, at full capacity, in May. It’s difficult to say if it will find a warm welcome from the public. It’s easier to hypothesize the success of the version equipped with a combustion engine, although less cylindered compared to the usual standards of the American automotive school, tied to 8-cylinder hearts, but some nice surprises are not excluded, with some rumors giving certainty to the return of the HEMI V8 engine.