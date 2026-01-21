Alfa Romeo Stelvio delayed to 2028, but fans hope for a more authentic design

The new Alfa Romeo Stelvio will not debut before 2028. The confirmation came directly from the 2026 Brussels Motor Show, where brand CEO Santo Ficili officially announced the delay. The postponement carries significant weight, especially considering that the SUV was originally expected to arrive as early as 2025. A three-year delay inevitably raises questions.

New Alfa Romeo Stelvio: design choices will define its future

Officially, Alfa Romeo links the decision to the need for a revised powertrain strategy, including the introduction of combustion engines alongside electrified options. However, this explanation may only tell part of the story. According to several reports, the original concept of the new Stelvio failed to fully convince top management, particularly from a design standpoint.

Early patent images and camouflaged prototypes had already sparked debate among enthusiasts. Many observers noted a strong resemblance to other Stellantis models, especially certain Peugeot SUVs. That resemblance raised concerns for a brand like Alfa Romeo, which has always built its identity around distinctive styling and a strong emotional character.

It therefore seems likely that the delay reflects a deeper rethink of the project, possibly even a change in design direction. While nothing has been officially confirmed, the timing suggests that management chose to take a step back rather than risk launching a model that might dilute the brand’s identity. The upcoming Stellantis industrial plan, expected in mid-2026 under new CEO Antonio Filosa, should provide clearer answers about the future of the Biscione.

If Alfa Romeo does decide to significantly revise the Stelvio, many enthusiasts will likely welcome the move. Despite being on the market for nearly a decade, the current generation still earns praise for its design, driving dynamics, and personality. Replacing it with a model that feels overly generic would have been a hard pill to swallow for loyal fans.

In the end, the Stelvio does not need a radical revolution, but rather thoughtful evolution that stays true to the brand’s DNA. If the delay until 2028 helps achieve that goal, the wait may prove worthwhile, provided the new Stelvio manages to stand out and avoids becoming just another look-alike SUV in the group’s lineup.